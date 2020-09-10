|
Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was downplaying it to the public. Also, a Homeland Security whistleblower says he was demoted for refusing to change intelligence reports to fit the president’s agenda. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New book reveals President Trump admitted to downplaying severity of coronavirus to avoid panicPresident Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings..
CBS News
Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
CBS News
Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senatorsPresident Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday extending the ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
CBS News
Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Bob Woodward American journalist
Trump dismisses question on White privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid"In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump dismisses Woodward's question on white privilege.
CBS News
Trump dismisses question on white privilege: ‘you really drank the Kool-Aid’In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward following the death of George Floyd, President Trump dismisses Woodward’s question on white privilege responding..
CBS News
United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department
House intel panel gets new whistleblower complaint
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Whistleblower claims Trump administration politicized intelligence at DHSA whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security, who was recently demoted, claims that he was ordered to suppress details in intelligence reports that the..
CBS News
Whistleblower says DHS tried to stifle intel on Russian meddlingBrian Murphy was reassigned from his position at DHS after objecting to drafts of an intel report making Russia's actions appear to be on par with those of Iran..
CBS News
Whistleblower row: Official claims pressure to alter Homeland Security details for TrumpAn official at the US Department of Homeland Security said in a whistleblower complaint released today that he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this