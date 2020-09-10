Global  
 

Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was downplaying it to the public. Also, a Homeland Security whistleblower says he was demoted for refusing to change intelligence reports to fit the president’s agenda. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
 After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.

 President Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings..
 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
 President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday extending the ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said Trump wasn't joking. "Donald Trump believes that he should be the ruler -- the dictator of the United States of America. He actually is looking to change the Constitution." Cohen told CNN's Don Lemon that Trump doesn't have a sense of humor.

 In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump dismisses Woodward's question on white privilege.
 In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward following the death of George Floyd, President Trump dismisses Woodward’s question on white privilege responding..
[NFA] A former Department of Homeland Security official in a whistleblower complaint released on Wednesday said he was told to stop looking into Russian 2020 U.S. election meddling. Gavino Garay has more.

 A whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security, who was recently demoted, claims that he was ordered to suppress details in intelligence reports that the..
 Brian Murphy was reassigned from his position at DHS after objecting to drafts of an intel report making Russia's actions appear to be on par with those of Iran..
 An official at the US Department of Homeland Security said in a whistleblower complaint released today that he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress..
New audio recordings reveal what President Donald Trump knew about the coronavirus before the first confirmed U.S. death and that he didn't want the American public to know; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

 Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was...
 The Department of Homeland Security rejects new claims from a whistleblower who says he faced retaliation for refusing to change intelligence reports that did...
 Wildfires burn in every region of Oregon. New book says President Trump downplayed seriousness of COVID-19. And, whistleblower says Homeland Security told him to...
