Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sister of 9/11 victim: 'Wound is always fresh'

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Jin Hee Cho's younger sister, Kyung, died in the Sept. 11 attacks. She worked on the 99th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center complex and had just turned 30. Cho is still coming to terms with her death. (Sept. 11)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Trade Center (1973–2001) World Trade Center (1973–2001) Former skyscraper complex in Manhattan, New York

Rare video from ground zero on 9/11

 Only 29 minutes passed between the two World Trade Center towers falling. CBS News photojournalist Mark LaGanga captured the eerie scene up close.
CBS News

Pence, Biden attend 9/11 memorial ceremony

 US Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York on Friday to..
USATODAY.com

Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sister Of Murdered Teen Sees Justice Nearly Twenty Years Later With Arrest Of Stepfather [Video]

Sister Of Murdered Teen Sees Justice Nearly Twenty Years Later With Arrest Of Stepfather

In Phoenix, Arizona, high school junior Alissa Turney disappeared on her last day of school. Now, nearly twenty years later, there's been an arrest in the cold case. Newser reports Alissa's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
NYC teen set on fire was dating alleged killer's 14-year-old sister [Video]

NYC teen set on fire was dating alleged killer's 14-year-old sister

NYC teen set on fire was dating alleged killer's 14-year-old sister

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published
Hit & Run Victim Sister (8-5-20) [Video]

Hit & Run Victim Sister (8-5-20)

Hit & Run Victim Sister (8-5-20)

Credit: KQTVPublished

Tweets about this