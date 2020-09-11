|
Sister of 9/11 victim: 'Wound is always fresh'
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Jin Hee Cho's younger sister, Kyung, died in the Sept. 11 attacks. She worked on the 99th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center complex and had just turned 30. Cho is still coming to terms with her death. (Sept. 11)
