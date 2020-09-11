|
Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor case
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet confirmed if he will be sharing the result of his investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor with a grand jury. Protests continue as the six-month mark for her death draws closer. Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Hayes Gardner joined CBSN with more on the case.
