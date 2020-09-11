Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor case

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time



Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time. This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her home. Cameron's office said in a statement he was "grateful" to hold the meeting. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, sister, aunt, family attorneys and a local activist were present. "Attorney General Cameron personally expressed his condolences to the family.

