Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor case

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet confirmed if he will be sharing the result of his investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor with a grand jury. Protests continue as the six-month mark for her death draws closer. Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Hayes Gardner joined CBSN with more on the case.
The Courier-Journal The Courier-Journal American newspaper in Louisville, Kentucky

Marking 100 days since Breonna Taylor protests began in Louisville

 It's been 100 days since protests began in Louisville over Breonna Taylor's death, but the demonstrations are continuing into the weekend as local officials..
CBS News

