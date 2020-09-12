Global  
 

Trump to Visit California After Criticism Over Silence on Wildfires

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The announcement came after the president acknowledged a wildfire season that so far has claimed 17 lives and destroyed millions of acres of land in California, Oregon and Washington.
0
Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

 Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN..
CBS News
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations [Video]

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump to visit California to be briefed on wildfires

 The president will be joined by local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing.
CBS News

Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfires

 Donald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
USATODAY.com

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Poll suggests Trump may be losing support of some evangelical voters

 New polling suggests that President Trump may be losing some his support among evangelical and religious voters. Doug Pagitt, executive director of Vote Common..
CBS News

Trump heads to Nevada and Arizona to campaign

 President Trump is back on the campaign trail this weekend as he doubles down on defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News
'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job [Video]

'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job

QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and other social media platforms, and has been promoted even by Trump and members of his inner circle. But according to Gizmodo, one of the internet’s largest hub of Qanon conspiracy theorists, QMap, abruptly went dark this week. An investigation by Logically.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published

"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damage

 As wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News

US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor says

 California's Governor Gavin Newsom said the fires show the debate around climate change is "over".
BBC News

Flight passenger captures San Francisco's orange sky caused by wildfires [Video]

Flight passenger captures San Francisco's orange sky caused by wildfires

Two minutes post take off from San Francisco International Airport to Denver International Airport to DIA on 9/9/2. Credit to 'VinoNStrosGal14'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Northern California wildfires leave at least three dead [Video]

Northern California wildfires leave at least three dead

A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes on Thursday afterwinds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountaincommunity and killed at least three people...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires [Video]

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

Fact Check: Is Antifa Behind the Devastating Wildfires?

Fact Check: Is Antifa Behind the Devastating Wildfires? The devastating wildfire in Oregon is still not contained and has caused panic and distress to residents. Some people used the opportunity to push their...
HNGN

News Brief: Oregon Wildfire, Bob Woodward Book, DHS Whistleblower,

 Wildfires burn in every region of Oregon. New book says President Trump downplayed seriousness of COVID-19. And, whistleblower says Homeland Security told him to...
NPR Also reported by •Hindu

