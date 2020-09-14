|
Georgia sheriff deputy fired after repeatedly punching a Black man during traffic stop
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
A sheriff's deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Georgia sheriff's deputy fired for beating Black man during traffic stopIn Georgia, a sheriff's deputy is out of a job after video surfaced showing him repeatedly punching a Black man named Roderick Walker during an altercation after..
CBS News
Roderick Walker: Georgia deputy filmed punching black man is firedRoderick Walker was a passenger in a car pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia, for a broken rear light.
BBC News
Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Is Fired Over Beating of Black ManThe Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was terminated for “excessive use of force” after a video showing him pinning and punching Roderick..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this