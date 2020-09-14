Global  
 

Georgia sheriff deputy fired after repeatedly punching a Black man during traffic stop

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
A sheriff's deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.
 
Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Georgia sheriff's deputy fired for beating Black man during traffic stop

 In Georgia, a sheriff's deputy is out of a job after video surfaced showing him repeatedly punching a Black man named Roderick Walker during an altercation after..
CBS News

Roderick Walker: Georgia deputy filmed punching black man is fired

 Roderick Walker was a passenger in a car pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia, for a broken rear light.
BBC News

Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Is Fired Over Beating of Black Man

 The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was terminated for “excessive use of force” after a video showing him pinning and punching Roderick..
NYTimes.com

Georgia sheriff deputy fired after repeatedly punching a Black man during traffic stop

 A sheriff's deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News•BBC News•NYTimes.com•TIME•FOXNews.com

