|
Georgia sheriff's deputy fired for beating Black man during traffic stop
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
In Georgia, a sheriff's deputy is out of a job after video surfaced showing him repeatedly punching a Black man named Roderick Walker during an altercation after a traffic stop. Walker, who was not driving the vehicle, is currently in a Georgia jail unable to post bail due to unrelated warrants. Mark Strassmann reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Roderick Walker: Georgia deputy filmed punching black man is firedRoderick Walker was a passenger in a car pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia, for a broken rear light.
BBC News
Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Is Fired Over Beating of Black ManThe Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was terminated for “excessive use of force” after a video showing him pinning and punching Roderick..
NYTimes.com
Covid-19 Live Tracker NewsA 58-year-old college president in Georgia died of Covid-19. One member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet resigned from Israel’s government over..
NYTimes.com
19 Black Families Buy 90-Plus Acres in Georgia to Start Safe CommunityMore than a dozen Black families came together for a common cause in Georgia -- snatching up a bunch of land to start their own community, which they hope will..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this