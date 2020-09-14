Global  
 

Georgia sheriff's deputy fired for beating Black man during traffic stop

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
In Georgia, a sheriff's deputy is out of a job after video surfaced showing him repeatedly punching a Black man named Roderick Walker during an altercation after a traffic stop. Walker, who was not driving the vehicle, is currently in a Georgia jail unable to post bail due to unrelated warrants. Mark Strassmann reports.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: OC Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Burglary After Items Stolen From Home Of Deceased Man

OC Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Burglary After Items Stolen From Home Of Deceased Man 00:48

 An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, the O.C. Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

