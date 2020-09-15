Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Paulson and Sharon Stone like the female-centric experience

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Sharon Stone never starred opposite a woman who also produced a project, until she made "Ratched" with Sarah Paulson: "Sarah's spectacular." (Sept. 15)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson American actress

Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News [Video]

Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News

Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51Published
A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News [Video]

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News

Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published

Sharon Stone Sharon Stone American actress and fashion model

Putin apology to Serbia over Russian spokeswoman Zakharova

 Serbia's president was furious over a Facebook post that likened him to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.
BBC News
Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Actress Sharon Stone shared her sister's experience with Covid-19 on Instagram. She said people who don't wear masks are to blame, according to reports at CNN. Stone's post comes as more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died. Health officials have expressed concern that as the pandemic drags on. Some Americans are becoming complacent with health precautions and allowing for more spread.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19 [Video]

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone took aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, as she opened up on her sister's battle with Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ratched Trailer - Sarah Paulson [Video]

Ratched Trailer - Sarah Paulson

Ratched Season 1 - Final Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded, bitter and a downright monster to her patients. Creators: Evan Romansky, Ryan..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Bognor domestic violence attack: Lewis Moore kicked woman

 A DOMESTIC abuser kicked a woman with a shod foot in a violent attack, a court heard.
The Argus

Woman trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

 The 73-year-old woman had come out of her house to go to a temple in the locality, early on Tuesday
Hindu

Pooja Kumar on Anamika: Being into fitness, it was challenging to gain weight

 Last seen in Vishwaroopam II, Pooja Kumar features in Priyadarshan's Anamika, which is part of Forbidden Love, an anthology of four digital films. She plays the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this