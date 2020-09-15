Amid Stimulus Impasse, Bipartisan Group Offers $1.5 Trillion Compromise

You Might Like

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures



Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a 'climate arsonist' after the US President said 'don't think science knows' about the causes of west coast wildfires.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:07 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona



President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning light for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event



US President Donald Trump has defied state emergency orders by flouting hisadministration's coronavirus guidelines by holding rallies in battlegroundstates. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president toreconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk. But they havelargely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as MrTrump and his team push forward, likening them to "peaceful protests"protected by the First Amendment. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970 Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit



US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame. He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970

