Michael Caputo's comments about scientists and conspiracies raise concerns

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Michael Caputo, the head of communications for the Department of Health and Human Services, spoke in a Facebook video about his mental state and floated the idea that government scientists are plotting against President Trump. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN with details.
House Dems launch probe into political interference in CDC reports

 Michael Caputo, the Department of Health and Human Services' spokesman, said efforts to review the reports aimed to combat "ulterior deep state motives in the..
CBS News

Top Trump Health Aide Attacks Scientists and Warns of Armed Revolt

 Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and..
NYTimes.com

Biden makes first trip to Florida amid questions about Latino support

 A poll released earlier this month showed Biden lagging behind Trump among likely Latino voters in Florida.
CBS News

Bob Woodward shares details about conversations with President Trump

 Journalist Bob Woodward joins "CBS This Morning" with new revelations about his conversations with President Trump on race relations, foreign policy and the..
CBS News

Poll finds Trump down 4 points in Minnesota, which hasn't gone for a Republican since 1972

 Both Trump and Biden are scheduled to make campaign stops in Minnesota on Friday, when early voting begins in the state.
USATODAY.com

Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings

 Mr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to the White House.
CBS News

Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault [Video]

Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two-years in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of three women. Elphicke arrived at Southwark Crown Court today for his sentencing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published
Coronavirus testing crisis hits hospitals and schools [Video]

Coronavirus testing crisis hits hospitals and schools

NHS hospitals are cancelling operations and turning away patients whilst more than 30 schools across the country have closed, or told at least one year group to go home amid a deepening crisis over coronavirus testing Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid [Video]

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Delhi assembly panel to issue 'final notice' to Facebook after representative skips proceedings

 A Delhi assembly panel decided on Tuesday to issue a "final notice" to Facebook after no representative appeared before the committee that is hearing allegations..
IndiaTimes

HHS spokesman says he recieved death threat during Facebook broadcast

 During the session, Caputo said scientists "haven't gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops" to plot "how they're going to attack..
CBS News
Accentuate The Positive: How Trump Administration Meddled With CDC's COVID-19 Reports [Video]

Accentuate The Positive: How Trump Administration Meddled With CDC's COVID-19 Reports

Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in America skyrocketed over the course of 2020. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services routinely tried to muzzle what information health officials released to the public. Gizmodo reports HHS staffers made repeated attempts to water down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

Political Appointees Meddled in C.D.C.’s ‘Holiest of the Holy’ Health Reports

 Trump loyalists at the Health and Human Services Department have been exerting influence on the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly reports on all disease..
NYTimes.com

President Trump questions climate science as Biden labels him "climate arsonist"

 President Trump blamed the historic fires in the West on fallen trees, instead of climate change during a roundtable event Monday. Democratic presidential..
CBS News

Trump tours battleground states in sprint to Election Day

 President Trump is dealing with an unexpected cash crunch as he tours battleground states in the final stretch of the 2020 race. Weijia Jiang reports.
CBS News

