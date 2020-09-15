Michael Caputo's comments about scientists and conspiracies raise concerns

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid



Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members.

