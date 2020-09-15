|
Michael Caputo's comments about scientists and conspiracies raise concerns
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Michael Caputo, the head of communications for the Department of Health and Human Services, spoke in a Facebook video about his mental state and floated the idea that government scientists are plotting against President Trump. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN with details.
