Hurricane Sally expected to bring "historic" flooding

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Residents along the Gulf Coast are facing the threat of "historic" and "devastating" rainfall and storm surge from Hurricane Sally. The slow-moving storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joined CBSN with the latest on Sally's path.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast 01:21

 [NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally to dump heavy rains and bring 'historic flooding' to Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally is inching closer to the Gulf Coast Tuesday as it could affect a stretch of land from southeast Louisiana to Florida's Panhandle.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Jennifer Correa says Sally could bring historic flooding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published
Strong waves and flooding in Alabama as Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2

Strong waves and flooding in Alabama as Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2

Strong waves and flooding were seen in Orange Beach, Alabama on Monday (September 14) as newly formed Hurricane Sally slowly moved towards the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Sally strengthened into a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Tips on flood and property damage claims

Tips on flood and property damage claims

Hurricane Sally has caused severe flooding in parts of Southwest Florida as it travels westward across the gulf.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

