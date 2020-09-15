|
Hurricane Sally expected to bring "historic" flooding
Residents along the Gulf Coast are facing the threat of "historic" and "devastating" rainfall and storm surge from Hurricane Sally. The slow-moving storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joined CBSN with the latest on Sally's path.
