CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to Her Face (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to Her Face (Video)CNBC’s Jim Cramer called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” during a “Squawk on the Street” interview about coronavirus stimulus money Tuesday.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” the longtime host asked.

He went on, quickly correcting himself and adding, “I’m sorry. That was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term, but it is hard –“

Pelosi cut him off: “But you just did! But you just did.”

“You know what I mean,” Cramer, host of “Mad Money,” said.

The clip picked up steam on Twitter as viewers expressed distaste for Cramer’s use of President Donald Trump’s nickname for the Democratic leader, who is third in the line of presidential succession.

Numerous observers hit him for his stock picks, which they said were ill-informed and “wild,” while others called on CNBC to fire him. A representative for CNBC did not immediately return a request for comment on the moment.

Other observers, of course, reveled in the use of the Trump moniker, posting gifs of the president celebrating or branding the segment “awesome.”

Pelosi said during her interview that that she is still opposed to GOP efforts to pass a smaller version of the Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan.



Stay classy, Jim Cramer.

He just called Nancy Pelosi, “Crazy Nancy” – to her face, during an interview. pic.twitter.com/pzQmCG6Cnb

— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 15, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Department of Justice Launches Probe Into John Bolton's Trump Tell-All Book

Trump Campaign's 'Support Our Troops' Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video)
