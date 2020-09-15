|
2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1: Reality and Non-Fiction
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The Television Academy held the first of its five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies on Monday night, virtually handing out trophies in 17 reality and non-fiction categories.
Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took home the night’s top prize for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with other awards going to CNN’s “Apollo 11” documentary, Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” See the complete list of winners below.
Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Monday’s ceremony was the first of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday.
*Also Read:* What the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)
Among the nominees in categories spanning casting, cinematography, editing, writing and more were long-running favorites like “Survivor” and “Top Chef,” as well as new series like Netflix’s quarantine-hit “Tiger King” and the HBO docuseries “McMillion$.”
Monday’s awards covered reality and non-fiction, with variety categories to follow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will cover scripted, with “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the FXX show. The week will then be capped off on Sunday with the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airing live on ABC.
Here are all of Monday’s winners:
*Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
*“The Apollo” (HBO)
HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Julie Goldman, Executive Producer
*Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
*“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)
The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Ray Dotch, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
*Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
*“National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)
Ignition Creative
Erin Newsome, Executive Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
*Outstanding Structured Reality Program
*“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
*Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
*“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
*Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
*“The Cave” (National Geographic)
A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Sulaiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
*Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
*“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)
BBC Studios
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
*Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
*“American Factory” (Netflix)
Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
*Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
*“Cheer” (Netflix)
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by*
*
*Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
*“Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics” (Discovery)
South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
*Outstanding Narrator
*“Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica” (BBC America)
A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
*“Apollo 11” (CNN)
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
*“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Lynn Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
*Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program
*“Cheer • God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordstrom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
*Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)*
“Apollo 11” (CNN)
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Sound Design
*Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
*“Apollo 11” (CNN)
CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
*Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
*“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net” (Netflix)
A RAW Production
Mark Lewis, Written by
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony
What the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)
First Ladies Storm the Emmys: Behind Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama's Nominated Shows
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this