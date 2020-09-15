2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1: Reality and Non-Fiction Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Television Academy held the first of its five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies on Monday night, virtually handing out trophies in 17 reality and non-fiction categories.



Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took home the night’s top prize for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with other awards going to CNN’s “Apollo 11” documentary, Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” See the complete list of winners below.



Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Monday’s ceremony was the first of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday.



*Also Read:* What the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)



Among the nominees in categories spanning casting, cinematography, editing, writing and more were long-running favorites like “Survivor” and “Top Chef,” as well as new series like Netflix’s quarantine-hit “Tiger King” and the HBO docuseries “McMillion$.”



Monday’s awards covered reality and non-fiction, with variety categories to follow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will cover scripted, with “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the FXX show. The week will then be capped off on Sunday with the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airing live on ABC.



Here are all of Monday’s winners:



*Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

*“The Apollo” (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production

Lisa Cortés, Produced by

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by

Roger Ross Williams, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Executive Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer

Julie Goldman, Executive Producer



*Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

*“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)

The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions

Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Ray Dotch, Executive Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer

Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer



*Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

*“National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

Ignition Creative

Erin Newsome, Executive Producer

Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer

Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer

Meghan Gleason, Producer

Matt Wizan, Producer

Tatiana Villegas, Producer



*Outstanding Structured Reality Program

*“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer



*Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

*“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by



*Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

*“The Cave” (National Geographic)

A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Sulaiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by



*Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

*“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

BBC Studios

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography



*Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

*“American Factory” (Netflix)

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by



*Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

*“Cheer” (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by*

*



*Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

*“Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics” (Discovery)

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer



*Outstanding Narrator

*“Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica” (BBC America)

A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9

David Attenborough, Narrator



*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

*“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor



*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

*“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Lynn Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor



*Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program

*“Cheer • God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordstrom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor



*Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)*

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Sound Design



*Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

*“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer



*Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

*“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net” (Netflix)

A RAW Production

Mark Lewis, Written by



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony



What the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)



First Ladies Storm the Emmys: Behind Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama's Nominated Shows The Television Academy held the first of its five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies on Monday night, virtually handing out trophies in 17 reality and non-fiction categories.Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took home the night’s top prize for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with other awards going to CNN’s “Apollo 11” documentary, Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” See the complete list of winners below.Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Monday’s ceremony was the first of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday.*Also Read:* What the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)Among the nominees in categories spanning casting, cinematography, editing, writing and more were long-running favorites like “Survivor” and “Top Chef,” as well as new series like Netflix’s quarantine-hit “Tiger King” and the HBO docuseries “McMillion$.”Monday’s awards covered reality and non-fiction, with variety categories to follow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will cover scripted, with “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the FXX show. The week will then be capped off on Sunday with the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airing live on ABC.Here are all of Monday’s winners:*Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special*“The Apollo” (HBO)HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures ProductionLisa Cortés, Produced byJeanne Elfant Festa, Produced byCassidy Hartmann, Produced byRoger Ross Williams, Produced byDan Cogan, Executive ProducerNicholas Ferrall, Executive ProducerJulie Goldman, Executive Producer*Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special*“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously ProductionsLeah Remini, Executive Producer/HostEli Holzman, Executive ProducerAaron Saidman, Executive ProducerRay Dotch, Executive ProducerDevon Graham Hammonds, Executive ProducerChris Rowe, Co-Executive ProducerMike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer*Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series*“National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)Ignition CreativeErin Newsome, Executive ProducerSarah Lavoie, Executive ProducerMaricruz Merlo, Supervising ProducerMeghan Gleason, ProducerMatt Wizan, ProducerTatiana Villegas, Producer*Outstanding Structured Reality Program*“Queer Eye” (Netflix)Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLCDavid Collins, Executive ProducerMichael Williams, Executive ProducerRob Eric, Executive ProducerJennifer Lane, Executive ProducerJordana Hochman, Executive ProducerAdam Sher, Executive ProducerDavid George, Executive ProducerDavid Eilenberg, Executive ProducerRachelle Mendez, Co-Executive ProducerMark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer*Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program*“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)World of Wonder ProductionsGoloka Bolte, CSA, Casting byEthan Petersen, Casting by*Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program*“The Cave” (National Geographic)A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography byAmmar Sulaiman, Cinematography byMohammed Eyad, Cinematography by*Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program*“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)BBC StudiosMichael Cheeseman, Director of PhotographyDanny Day, Director of PhotographyDwayne Fowler, Director of PhotographyJohn Griber, Director of PhotographySimeon Houtman, Director of PhotographyBen Mullin, Director of Photography*Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program*“American Factory” (Netflix)Higher Ground Productions and Participant MediaSteven Bognar, Directed byJulia Reichert, Directed by*Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program*“Cheer” (Netflix)One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and CaviarGreg Whiteley, Directed by**Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)*“Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics” (Discovery)South Cove ProductionsLaura Karpman, Composer*Outstanding Narrator*“Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica” (BBC America)A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9David Attenborough, Narrator*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program*“Apollo 11” (CNN)CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEONTodd Douglas Miller, Editor*Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program*“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)World of Wonder ProductionsJamie Martin, Lead EditorMichael Roha, EditorPaul Cross, EditorMichael Lynn Deis, EditorRyan Mallick, Editor*Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program*“Cheer • God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and CaviarArielle Kilker, Supervising EditorDavid Nordstrom, Supervising EditorKate Hackett, EditorDaniel McDonald, EditorMark Morgan, EditorSharon Weaver, EditorTed Woerner, Editor*Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)*“Apollo 11” (CNN)CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEONEric Milano, Sound Design*Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)*“Apollo 11” (CNN)CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEONEric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer*Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program*“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net” (Netflix)A RAW ProductionMark Lewis, Written by*Related stories from TheWrap:*Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys CeremonyWhat the Emmys Learned From Previous Makeovers (Including Rod Serling's 1965 Disaster)First Ladies Storm the Emmys: Behind Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama's Nominated Shows 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 2: Variety (Updating) The second round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Tuesday, honoring winners in the variety categories, including for outstanding variety...

The Wrap 3 days ago





Tweets about this

