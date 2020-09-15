|
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko meets with Vladimir Putin
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The embattled leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since political unrest broke out over his reelection. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more on what the two leaders discussed.
