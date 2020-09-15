Global  
 

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko meets with Vladimir Putin

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The embattled leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since political unrest broke out over his reelection. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more on what the two leaders discussed.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline

Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline 02:19

 Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to Sochi to ask Putin for more support. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

