Sarah McBride Is Set to Be the Nation’s Highest-Ranking Transgender Official

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
