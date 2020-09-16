Sarah McBride Is Set to Be the Nation’s Highest-Ranking Transgender Official

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom



As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile. A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump retweeted 'is currently not in violation of the Twitter rules, but did not explain why.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970