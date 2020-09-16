Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Famous T-rex goes up for auction

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Christie's has a terrifying new auction. On October 6th, STAN the T. rex is going up for sale. The Tyrannosaurus rex is expected to fetch $6-8 million dollars. (Sept. 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christie's Christie's British auction house

Michael Jordan Sneakers Expected To Bring In Over $500,000 At Auction [Video]

Michael Jordan Sneakers Expected To Bring In Over $500,000 At Auction

On the heels of the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance", there appears to be a boon in his memorabilia. According to CNN, one pair of the former Chicago Bulls star's shoes is expected to bring in over $500,000 at auction. The online "Original Air" auction is being organized by Christie's and sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods. The auction items are described as "the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan's era-defining Chicago Bulls career.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Tyrannosaurus Tyrannosaurus Large predatory Cretaceous dinosaur

You Might Like


Tweets about this