Famous T-rex goes up for auction
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Christie's has a terrifying new auction. On October 6th, STAN the T. rex is going up for sale. The Tyrannosaurus rex is expected to fetch $6-8 million dollars. (Sept. 16)
