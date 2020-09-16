Famous T-rex goes up for auction



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Christie's British auction house Michael Jordan Sneakers Expected To Bring In Over $500,000 At Auction



On the heels of the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance", there appears to be a boon in his memorabilia. According to CNN, one pair of the former Chicago Bulls star's shoes is expected to bring in over $500,000 at auction. The online "Original Air" auction is being organized by Christie's and sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods. The auction items are described as "the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan's era-defining Chicago Bulls career. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970

Tyrannosaurus Large predatory Cretaceous dinosaur You Might Like

Tweets about this