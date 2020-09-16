Global  
 

Winning a primary in Delaware, Sarah McBride is set to become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in Delaware

 Witzke will challenge incumbent Sen. Chris Coons, who won the Democratic primary.
Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las..
Twitter tags Trump tweets about Joe Biden 'manipulated media'

 US President Donald Trump is stamped with another fake news warning from Twitter after his account retweeted a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee..
Dispute over candidates delays Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots

 Ballots in Pennsylvania should have been mailed out on Monday, but legal issues have delayed the process. Democrats in the state are fighting to get the Green..
Why Joe Biden and rich Democrats should go big in Ohio: If they win it, Trump is history

 Ohio's count comes in fast and Biden has the right message. An election-night loss there would kill Trump's plan to declare victory no matter what.
Why is Kanye West running for president? Even those around him struggle to explain.

 Even those around the hip-hop artist struggle to explain his motivations for a presidential candidacy that some Democrats worry could siphon votes from Joe..
