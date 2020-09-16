Global  
 

Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before senators earlier in the day that a coronavirus vaccine won't reach the general public until around the summer of 2021. During the same press conference, Dr. Scott Atlas, one of Mr. Trump's advisers, said the administration expected to have hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine produced by the end of March. Watch their remarks.
 U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.

