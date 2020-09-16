Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before senators earlier in the day that a coronavirus vaccine won't reach the general public until around the summer of 2021. During the same press conference, Dr. Scott Atlas , one of Mr. Trump's advisers, said the administration expected to have hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine produced by the end of March. Watch their remarks. 👓 View full article

