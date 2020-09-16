|
Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before senators earlier in the day that a coronavirus vaccine won't reach the general public until around the summer of 2021. During the same press conference, Dr. Scott Atlas, one of Mr. Trump's advisers, said the administration expected to have hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine produced by the end of March. Watch their remarks.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CDC director contradicts Trump on vaccine timeline and face masksCDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield said face masks are an effective tool in fighting the..
CBS News
Trump blames 'blue states' for increasing nation's coronavirus death rates, ignores high rates in red statesTrump did not offer specific evidence to back up his insinuation that blue states handled the COVID-19 pandemic any differently than red states.
USATODAY.com
Barr Told Prosecutors to Consider Sedition Charges for Protest ViolenceThe extraordinary suggestion came as the attorney general has emerged as a messenger for President Trump’s re-election campaign.
NYTimes.com
Robert R. Redfield American medical researcher
Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31Published
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
CDC unveils coronavirus vaccine distribution planThe CDC is outlining a plan on how to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is available. But the logistics of getting one to everybody quickly could prove a..
CBS News
Health Official to Take Leave of Absence After He Attacked Federal ScientistsMichael R. Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, and his science adviser will be leaving the Department of Health and Human Services..
NYTimes.com
Scott Atlas American physician and healthcare policy advisor
Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
