19-year-old helicopter pilot helps put out wildfires in California

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
As wildfires continue to ravage California, firefighters can use all the help they can get. That includes a 19-year-old pilot. Norah O'Donnell has her story.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Heartfelt Welcome Home For McKinney Firefighter Who Spent 25 Days Fighting California Wildfires

Heartfelt Welcome Home For McKinney Firefighter Who Spent 25 Days Fighting California Wildfires 02:11

 Seven-year-old Adley couldn’t hide her excitement. After three weeks fighting wildfires in California, her dad was finally home.

