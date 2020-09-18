|
Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in science. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Biden about his comments at his event in Delaware, and she joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with details.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Former Pence adviser on coronavirus endorses BidenOlivia Troye, a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, slammed President Trump's response to the pandemic.
CBS News
Russia 'very active' in 2020 election; antifa not a terror group, FBI director testifiesRussia is focusing on denigrating Joe Biden, FBI Director Chris Wray said. He also said antifa is not a terror organization but an ideology.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Republicans call James Comey to testify about origins of Trump investigationFormer FBI director James Comey has accepted an invitation from Senate Republicans to testify about the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's..
CBS News
Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Trump on fmr. Pence adviser: 'No idea who she is'President Donald Trump says he has "no idea" who Olivia Troye is, insisting he "never met her" but heard she was a "lower level person." Troye was a former..
USATODAY.com
FBI Director Warns of Russian Interference, White Supremacist ViolenceThe testimony contradicted efforts by President Trump and other officials to downplay the threats.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Dems promise to 'keep fighting' for virus fundingDemocratic leaders promise to "keep fighting" for funding included in the Heroes Act which has languished in Congress since it was passed in May. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Delaware State in the United States
Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Biden's lawyers say he would have authority to issue national mask mandate, if electedDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a speech on the coronavirus vaccine development in Wilmington, Delaware. Before laying out his own..
CBS News
Winning a primary in Delaware, Sarah McBride is set to become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
NYTimes.com
Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in DelawareWitzke will challenge incumbent Sen. Chris Coons, who won the Democratic primary.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this