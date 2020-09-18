Global  
 

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in science. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Biden about his comments at his event in Delaware, and she joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with details.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Joe Biden Says He Trusts Vaccines, But Not Trump

WEB EXTRA: Joe Biden Says He Trusts Vaccines, But Not Trump 00:46

 Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a news conference, "I trust vaccines. I trust the scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump." The Democratic Presidential nominee also said that politics can't interfere with a COVID vaccine in any way.

