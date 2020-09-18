Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks



A staunch never-Trumper of the entertainment world, music icon Cher attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday. HuffPost reports Cher was irate over recent comments Trump made about pursuing a 'herd mentality' in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election. She also taunted the president over the nearly 200,000 people who have died in America of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44 Published now