Southern California jolted by magnitude 4.6 earthquake, another worry after raging wildfires
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
In a region already reeling from wildfires and smoke-filled skies, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Southern California.
Firefighter killed in Southern California wildfireA firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby's gender. The death happened Thursday in..
Search for suspect who ambushed 2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputiesA suspect is seen on video shooting and wounding two deputies in Southern California over the weekend. A reward has been offered for any information on the..
Satellite image shows Western wildfire smoke reaching MichiganThe thick smoke is creating some of the world's worst air quality levels, spreading unhealthy air conditions from Canada to Southern California.
