Bobby Flay on families returning to the dinner table
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay reflects on what quarantine has meant for a return to dinners and conversations with family and friends.
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/20Hosted by Jane Pauley. “Sunday Morning” remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with reports by Erin Moriarty and Rita Braver. Plus: Lee Cowan..
CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
Bobby Flay’s Salisbury SteakChef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay demonstrates for “Sunday Morning” viewers his rendition of a classic ground-beef-and-gravy dish.
CBS News
