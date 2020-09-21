Today in History for September 21st

Former President Bill Clinton reflects back on Ginsburg's support of his wife, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Clinton said Mr. Trump and McConnell are "for whatever maximizes their power."

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Former President Bill Clinton and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan

