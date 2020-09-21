|
Today in History for September 21st
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: President Bill Clinton's grand jury testimony in the Monica Lewinsky scandal aired on TV; Authors H.G. Wells and Stephen King born; 'Monday Night Football' premieres; Actor-comedian Bill Murray born. (Sept. 21)
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Bill Clinton says Ginsburg wanted Hillary to win White House in 2016Former President Bill Clinton reflects back on Ginsburg's support of his wife, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
CBS News
Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seatFormer President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News
Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell stance on SCOTUSClinton said Mr. Trump and McConnell are "for whatever maximizes their power."
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 20, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Former President Bill Clinton and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
