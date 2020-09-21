Global  
 

Today in History for September 21st

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: President Bill Clinton's grand jury testimony in the Monica Lewinsky scandal aired on TV; Authors H.G. Wells and Stephen King born; 'Monday Night Football' premieres; Actor-comedian Bill Murray born. (Sept. 21)
 
Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Bill Clinton says Ginsburg wanted Hillary to win White House in 2016

 Former President Bill Clinton reflects back on Ginsburg's support of his wife, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
CBS News

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seat

 Former President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell stance on SCOTUS

 Clinton said Mr. Trump and McConnell are "for whatever maximizes their power."
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Former President Bill Clinton and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Bill Murray Bill Murray American actor and comedian


Monica Lewinsky Monica Lewinsky American activist and former White House intern


Stephen King Stephen King American author


H. G. Wells H. G. Wells English author

