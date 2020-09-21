Global  
 

U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 200,000 as rates of infection rise

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The number of Americans dead from the coronavirus is just under 200,000. As deaths continue to rise, experts warn the pandemic may be accelerating as the nation heads into the flu season. David Begnaud reports.
News video: Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths

Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths 01:36

 The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

