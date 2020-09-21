|
U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 200,000 as rates of infection rise
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The number of Americans dead from the coronavirus is just under 200,000. As deaths continue to rise, experts warn the pandemic may be accelerating as the nation heads into the flu season. David Begnaud reports.
David Begnaud American journalist and news correspondent
