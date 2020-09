You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York City Parents, Teachers Sound Off After In-Person Classes Postponed Again



The mayor said the delay will help address a staffing shortage and to make sure buildings are safe. Parents said it's getting too difficult to rearrange their schedules. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:30 Published 3 days ago New York City Schools Again Postpone Start Of In-Person Classes For Most Students



Mayor Bill de Blasio said 3-k, pre-k and District 75 special education schools will still reopen Monday. However, k-5 and k-8 schools will stay remote until Sept. 29. Middle and high schools won’t.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:37 Published 4 days ago New York City Schools Again Postpone Start Of In-Person Learning For Most Students



Mayor Bill de Blasio said 3-k, pre-k and District 75 special education schools will still reopen Monday. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this