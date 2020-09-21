Global  
 

Author says Ruth Bader Ginsburg died hoping for a liberal Supreme Court majority that never materialized

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Linda Hirshman, author of "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World." joins CBSN to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's impact on women's rights and late-in-life pop culture stardom.
The legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 As people across the country mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republicans are pushing to confirm a replacement as soon as possible...
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court this week

 The late justice will also lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
CBS News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court for two days this week

 Ginsburg, 87, died late Friday on the even of Rosh Hashanah following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Made Up by Democrats

 President Trump's suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn't real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by..
TMZ.com

Print and electronic media rarely cross line, digital media is completely uncontrolled: Centre to SC

 The print and the electronic media “rarely cross the line” by the very nature of their composition but the digital media is “completely uncontrolled” and..
IndiaTimes

Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee by Saturday

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 21, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he expects to name his nominee for the Supreme Court...
CNA

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How her death could affect the balance of power in the US supreme court

 On September 18, US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old and was only the second woman appointed to the court....
IndiaTimes

Centre to Supreme Court: Digital media completely uncontrolled, courts should make rules for it first

 In the Sudarshan News controversy, the Centre has reiterated that there is no need for the Supreme Court to embark on an exercise to lay down guidelines for...
Mid-Day


