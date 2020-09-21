|
Author says Ruth Bader Ginsburg died hoping for a liberal Supreme Court majority that never materialized
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Linda Hirshman, author of "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World." joins CBSN to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's impact on women's rights and late-in-life pop culture stardom.
