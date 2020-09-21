Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations During 1st Show Back
Monday, 21 September 2020 () TV show host Ellen DeGeneres addressed allegations of a toxic workplace environment on “The Ellen Show” during her opening monologue Monday. DeGeneres claimed the situation has been dealt with and said the show is “starting a new chapter” after making changes during the address. WATCH: “As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations […]
