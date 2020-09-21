Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres apologizes for allowing a toxic workplace

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres returns for a new season of her talk show and is apologizing to staffers who complained of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.
 After a long summer in quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has finally returned to TV. During her season 18 opening monologue, the comedian addressed the toxic workplace allegations made by former staff members of the beloved daytime talk show.

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen..
Ellen DeGeneres addressed multiple reports about a "toxic" work culture on her eponymous show when the daytime program returned on Monday.

Ellen Degeneres addresses controversy in show's return

 "I'm a pretty good actress," said DeGeneres. "But I don't think that I'm that good that I could come out here every day for seventeen years and fool you. "
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run. According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked off a new season of her eponymous talk show on Monday. We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.

The longtime talk show host said she learned things happened at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that "never should have happened."

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation..

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' nodded to multiple reports of a toxic workplace culture in its announcement of its Season 18 premiere on Tuesday.

