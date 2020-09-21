Ellen DeGeneres apologizes for allowing a toxic workplace

Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More



Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run. According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked off a new season of her eponymous talk show on Monday. We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.

