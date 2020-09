You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Urban management officers fight with shop owner after having argument in southern China



Urban management officers fought with a shop owner after they had an argument over moving the fruits away from the street in southern China. In the video, shot in the city of Chongqing on September.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Man stabs NYPD officers, steals gun, shoots



A man suspected of supporting Islamist terrorism who is suspected of using social protests as cover stabs an officer in the neck and shoots two others after stealing a cop’s gun.The Bosnian national.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:06 Published on August 27, 2020 Chinese police officer stops driverless car from colliding with bus



A heroic police officer stopped a driverless car from being hit by a bus in central China. The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province on August 20, shows a car rear-ending.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this