Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Bubba Wallace

Denver Post Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fruitvale Station Movie (2013) - Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer [Video]

Fruitvale Station Movie (2013) - Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer

Fruitvale Station Movie Trailer (2013) - This Sundance® award-winner follows the true story of Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan of TV's FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS), a 22-year-old Bay Area resident who wakes up..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published
10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without

There are a few things NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nintendo Switch and iPad Pro to Carmex and his camera, these are Bubba Wallace's travel essentials...

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:26Published
Bubba Wallace Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter [Video]

Bubba Wallace Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Which races will..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan Starting NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver

 Air Jordan is about to become Rev Jordan -- because Michael is teaming up with a NASCAR legend to start his own racing team ... with Bubba Wallace behind the...
TMZ.com

MJ, Hamlin to field car with Bubba Wallace driving

 Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan are teaming up to field a car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with Bubba Wallace driving.
ESPN

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driver

 NBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this