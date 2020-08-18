|
Bubba Wallace to race for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jordan will serve as majority owner of the single-car team.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver
Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driverNBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
USATODAY.com
Michael Jordan Starting NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as DriverAir Jordan is about to become Rev Jordan -- because Michael is teaming up with a NASCAR legend to start his own racing team ... with Bubba Wallace behind the..
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman
NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek of Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:23Published
Denny Hamlin American racecar driver
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this