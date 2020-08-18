Global  
 

Bubba Wallace to race for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Jordan will serve as majority owner of the single-car team.
Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driver

 NBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
Michael Jordan Starting NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver

 Air Jordan is about to become Rev Jordan -- because Michael is teaming up with a NASCAR legend to start his own racing team ... with Bubba Wallace behind the..
Michael Jordan Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings [Video]

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings

DraftKings said Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Fred Katayama reports.

LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek of Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek of Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | THR News

The uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' are far busier than those worn in the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan.

Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin American racecar driver

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Bubba Wallace

 Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
