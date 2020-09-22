Global  
 

Bubba Wallace to race for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jordan will serve as majority owner of the single-car team.
Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form NASCAR Cup Series team for Wallace in 2021

 NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin have formed a team for 2021 that will feature Bubba Wallace as its driver
Autosport

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin form new NASCAR team, hire Bubba Wallace as driver

 NBA legend Michael Jordan becomes first Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in the 1970s.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsDenver PostESPN

