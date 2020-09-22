Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas coast

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the Texas coast on Monday night. southwest of Houston. It had with maximum winds of 45 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Streets in Houston were flooded, with some vehicles trapped in the water. (Sept. 22)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Beta lashes Texas and floods roads

Tropical Storm Beta lashes Texas and floods roads 00:19

 The flooded roads in Indianola, Texas are seen in this clip from September 21, with trucks braving the high water to get to their destination.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Woman arrested for allegedly sending ricin to the White House

 A woman suspected of sending the poison ricin in an envelope addressed to the White House has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. The woman is also..
CBS News

Big unknown with Beta is how much rain it brings

 As Tropical Storm Beta batters the Texas coast, the biggest unknown is how much rainfall it could produce in areas that have already seen their share of damaging..
USATODAY.com

Waves rising as Beta approaches Galveston

 Tropical Storm Beta is trudging towards Galveston, Texas, bringing more rain, wind and stress to a community that has already been drenched and battered during..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday in hurricane-weary Gulf Coast

 Tropical Storm Beta was forecast to make landfall in Texas on Monday, the latest storm in an exceptionally busy hurricane season.
USATODAY.com

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast

 The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and Louisiana

 Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.
 
USATODAY.com

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Baylor season opener against Houston postponed by COVID-19 concerns

 Baylor and Houston were set to open their college football seasons Saturday. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
USATODAY.com

Did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year, Centre claims

 Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the meeting was organised by a not-for-profit..
DNA

Government says it did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year

 "A US-based not-for-profit organisation namely the Texas India Forum Inc. organised an event titled, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in Houston on..
IndiaTimes
'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor [Video]

'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor

Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated. A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing. Conway G. Gittens has his story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues [Video]

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues, in this clip from Monday (September 21).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published
Galevston, Texas is flooded thanks to Tropical Storm Beta [Video]

Galevston, Texas is flooded thanks to Tropical Storm Beta

This video shows the series of flooded areas in Galveston, Texas that has caused damage to the town on September 21.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta [Video]

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta

Waters along the coast of Texas are continuing to rise as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas and Louisiana on Monday morning (September 21). Not considered a major storm system, Beta's slow..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas coast

 Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the Texas coast on Monday night. southwest of Houston. It had with maximum winds of 45 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane...
USATODAY.com

Marco Gonzales dominates Astros hitters in 6-1 Mariners win

Marco Gonzales dominates Astros hitters in 6-1 Mariners win Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales struck out six batters over eight innings in a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports

Astros' loss gives Athletics 1st West title since '13

 The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Houston Astros.
ESPN Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! – TMZ 4 days ago

Kschwenky

kerry RT @TMZ: Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! https://t.co/KrO3bFej6R 4 days ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! https://t.co/duRyhonue7 4 days ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! #tmz.com #news https://t.co/5HWc7iv703 https://t.co/9oYDxX4yDf 4 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! https://t.co/KrO3bFej6R 4 days ago

isabeladuartedf

Isabela Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! https://t.co/kELeqnHS0R via @TMZ 4 days ago

360aproko

360aproko DALLAS STARS HONORED WITH PUPPIES FOR CUP RUN… Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi https://t.co/EyFfViwdIT 4 days ago

yolvillalo

Yolanda Villarreal L Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi! https://t.co/esn6HtsSNn 4 days ago