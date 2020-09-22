|
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas coast
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the Texas coast on Monday night. southwest of Houston. It had with maximum winds of 45 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Streets in Houston were flooded, with some vehicles trapped in the water. (Sept. 22)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Woman arrested for allegedly sending ricin to the White HouseA woman suspected of sending the poison ricin in an envelope addressed to the White House has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. The woman is also..
CBS News
Big unknown with Beta is how much rain it bringsAs Tropical Storm Beta batters the Texas coast, the biggest unknown is how much rainfall it could produce in areas that have already seen their share of damaging..
USATODAY.com
Waves rising as Beta approaches GalvestonTropical Storm Beta is trudging towards Galveston, Texas, bringing more rain, wind and stress to a community that has already been drenched and battered during..
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday in hurricane-weary Gulf CoastTropical Storm Beta was forecast to make landfall in Texas on Monday, the latest storm in an exceptionally busy hurricane season.
USATODAY.com
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf CoastThe National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and LouisianaTropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to..
USATODAY.com
Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.
USATODAY.com
Houston Largest city in Texas
Baylor season opener against Houston postponed by COVID-19 concernsBaylor and Houston were set to open their college football seasons Saturday. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
USATODAY.com
Did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year, Centre claimsReplying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the meeting was organised by a not-for-profit..
DNA
Government says it did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year"A US-based not-for-profit organisation namely the Texas India Forum Inc. organised an event titled, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in Houston on..
IndiaTimes
'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this