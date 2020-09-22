|
Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nominee
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over objections that it's too close to the election. (Sept. 22)
