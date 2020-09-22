Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nominee

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over objections that it's too close to the election. (Sept. 22)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacement

 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 Polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump slightly in the state.
CBS News

US reaches 200K coronavirus deaths as Trump praises administration for doing 'phenomenal job' with pandemic

 In March, Trump said keeping the death toll between 100,000 to 200,000 people would have indicated that his administration had "done a very good job."
 
USATODAY.com

Trump blasts China in speech before UNGA

 President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China "accountable" for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

 Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
USATODAY.com

Senator Ted Cruz on filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat

 Senator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stickers, T-shirts, books among Amazon's and Etsy's bestsellers

 RBG T-shirts, books, masks and other memorabilia are trending on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble and other online shops, celebrating Justice Ginsburg's life.
USATODAY.com

Packing the Supreme Court or expanding it? There's a difference.

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has left a seat open on the Supreme Court leaving both Democrats and Republicans to change sides on filling the seat.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20Published
Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump met with potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House Monday. Barrett has served as a judge...
Newsy

Glitches in virtual hearing, how can we order electronic voting: Supreme Court

 he Supreme Court, citing connectivity issues while hearing a plea via video conferencing on Tuesday, asked how could they ask the common man to vote...
Mid-Day

Australia: Attention NSW landlords and tenants: First Supreme Court case steps out on COVID-19 legislative scheme - Madgwicks

 The NSW Supreme Court has been the first court to consider the SME Commercial Leasing Principles during COVID-19.
Mondaq


Tweets about this