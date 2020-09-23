Louisville braces for fallout ahead of decision on charging police in Breonna Taylor case

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court, Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement and more news to start..

Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..

Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement



Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago

Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision



Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 13 hours ago