|
Grizzly bear kills hunter in national park in Alaska
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The attack marked the first known fatal bear mauling in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve since it was established in 1980.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alaska State in the United States
How Ginsburg’s Death Has Reshaped the Money Race for Senate DemocratsFrom Alaska to Maine to the Carolinas, Democratic strategists working on Senate campaigns described a spontaneous outpouring of donations the likes of which they..
NYTimes.com
Murkowski Becomes 2nd Republican to Oppose Supreme Court Vote Before ElectionThe announcement by the senator from Alaska potentially complicates efforts to quickly fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
NYTimes.com
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:28Published
Supreme Court Live Tracker: Updates as Biden Speaks on Trump, Ginsburg VacancyLisa Murkowski of Alaska became the second Republican senator to say the Senate should not consider a nominee before the presidential election.
NYTimes.com
Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve Largest United States national park and national preserve in south-central Alaska
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this