Grizzly bear kills hunter in national park in Alaska

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The attack marked the first known fatal bear mauling in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve since it was established in 1980.
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Bear vs. traffic cone: Grizzly cubs wrestle in the road at Grand Teton

Bear vs. traffic cone: Grizzly cubs wrestle in the road at Grand Teton 00:33

 A grizzly bear cub turned a traffic cone into a chew toy — as two more cubs wrestled in the road — at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The un-bear-ably cute scene caught the attention of a long line of park visitors.

Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve Largest United States national park and national preserve in south-central Alaska


