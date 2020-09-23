Global  
 

Johnson & Johnson starts trial of one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Phase 3 test launching Wednesday will be one of the world's biggest vaccine studies, with 60,000 volunteers.
News video: Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Late-Stage Trial Testing

Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Late-Stage Trial Testing 01:10

 Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine candidate begins Phase 3 trials. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine

The drug giant said it would begin a stage three trial of a single-shot vaccine, which could prove easier to administer than rivals that require two inoculations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

'Cautious optimism' - J&J vaccine trials underway [Video]

'Cautious optimism' - J&J vaccine trials underway

With more than 20 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials, the collaboration between Johnson & Johnson and Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston is getting $1 billion in U.S. funding. Lead researcher Dan Barouch charts the road ahead. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Johnson & Johnson Begins Phase 3 Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine

 Unlike some of its competitors, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine does not need to be frozen and may require just one shot instead of two.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MarketWatchWashington PostCambridge News

