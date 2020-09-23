Johnson & Johnson starts trial of one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value



On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45% since it announced a 5-for-1 stock split on August 11. Tesla is now more valuable than Walmart. Its market cap is less than $20 billion away from overtaking Johnson & Johnson.

