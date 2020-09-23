|
Johnson & Johnson starts trial of one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Phase 3 test launching Wednesday will be one of the world's biggest vaccine studies, with 60,000 volunteers.
