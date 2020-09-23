Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Dems target potential abuses of presidential power with new bill

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The bill responds to the conflicts House Democrats have had with the White House during the Trump presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown 01:07

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for farmers and nutritional assistance to children. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the August DNC. During a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him. It followed President Donald Trump's comments referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Senate GOP deliberates over SCOTUS nomination timeline as Trump prepares to announce pick

 After Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his support for moving ahead with a Supreme Court nomination, Republican lawmakers are now deliberating over whether..
CBS News

President Trump praises his COVID-19 response at largely maskless outdoor rally

 President Trump praised his administration's COVID-19 response at an outdoor rally Tuesday night, despite the U.S. passing 200,000 virus-linked deaths. His..
CBS News
Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote [Video]

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

Millennial homeowners have tackled the most home improvement projects since coronavirus lockdown measures began [Video]

Millennial homeowners have tackled the most home improvement projects since coronavirus lockdown measures began

Millennials are getting handier around the home since lockdown measures began, according to new research. In fact, a poll of 2,000 homeowners found that compared to other generations, millennials have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much [Video]

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues. According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

 NEW YORK (AP) — “I did the best I could,” President Donald Trump said. Huddled with aides in the West Wing last week, his eyes fixed on Fox News, Trump...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •VOA News

UN should hold China responsible for COVID-19 pandemic: Trump

 US President Donald Trump lashed out against China on Tuesday demanding that the UN should hold Beijing responsible for the consequences of unleashing the plague...
Mid-Day Also reported by •VOA News

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Goes OFF in Fiery Rant: ‘No Difference’ Between Trump Rhetoric and ‘What Adolf Hitler Preached’

 Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsch went on an impassioned rant about President Donald Trump's rally that reached a crescendo in which he condemned any Jewish...
Mediaite


Tweets about this