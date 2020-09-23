|
House Dems target potential abuses of presidential power with new bill
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The bill responds to the conflicts House Democrats have had with the White House during the Trump presidency.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Senate GOP deliberates over SCOTUS nomination timeline as Trump prepares to announce pickAfter Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his support for moving ahead with a Supreme Court nomination, Republican lawmakers are now deliberating over whether..
CBS News
President Trump praises his COVID-19 response at largely maskless outdoor rallyPresident Trump praised his administration's COVID-19 response at an outdoor rally Tuesday night, despite the U.S. passing 200,000 virus-linked deaths. His..
CBS News
Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this