Trump Tweets ‘Never a Fan of John’ After Cindy McCain Endorses Biden

The Wrap Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
“I, like everyone else, want to have a president that will have my back, that shows empathy and compassion, who has courage and dignity in how they lead and that’s Joe Biden,” said the longtime Republican.

Just before she went on “Good Morning America,” current President Trump tweeted, “I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked her for her response to Trump’s tweet.

She paused.

“I don’t have any,” she said.

During the interview, McCain explained that while she and Biden disagreed politically on some issues, they were always able to maintain a kindness and friendship.

Also key in her endorsement was the bombshell Atlantic piece that reported earlier this month that Trump had disparaged military dead, calling them losers. In that piece, Trump’s renewed attacks on Sen. McCain were highlighted, too.

In July 2015, before he was elected and while the senator was still alive, Trump said, “John McCain is not a ‘war hero.’ He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, let me tell you.”

When Trump made those remarks on the campaign trail almost five years ago, they were met with scattered boos from the audience at the Family Leadership Summit, according to Politico.

Watch above, via ABC News.

Fox News Scores More Viewers Than CNN's Biden Town Hall

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on Season 46 of 'SNL'; Show Adds 3 to Cast

Trump Tweets Manipulated Biden Video That Replaces 'Despacito' With 'F– tha Police'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA 01:46

 Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

