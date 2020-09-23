|
Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the military.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John McCain American politician and military officer
Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted...
CBS News
Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of TrumpCindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP's 2008 nominee.Trump has had a..
New Zealand Herald
Citing family friendship and character, Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden"It had nothing to do with John McCain at all," Cindy McCain said of her decision to endorse Joe Biden. This was about her.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancyPresident Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News
Trump makes campaign swing through PennsylvaniaPresident Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: BidenAsserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this