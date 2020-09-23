Disney Pushes ‘Black Widow’ Back to 2021 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Disney has pushed the theatrical release date of Scarlett Johansson and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” as well as the other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, back to 2021 and beyond, Disney announced on Wednesday.



The film was previously scheduled to be released on Nov. 6 but will now open May 7, 2021, the slot previously held by “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Other Marvel films including “Eternals,” Shang Chi,” are also moving back within 2021.



“Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, will now open November 5 after being slated for February 12, 2021, and “Shang Chi” is bumped back slightly from its May slot to open July 9, 2021.



These were just the larger changes to the MCU in which Disney also shuffled release dates for films like “The King’s Man,” “Death on the Nile” and moved back Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” a full year to December 2021.



Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” will bring back Scarlett Johansson’s Natahsha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Florence Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.



