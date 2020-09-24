Global  
 

New York protesters 'say her name' after no criminal charges in Breonna Taylor death

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Protesters gathered after a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Protesters in New York demand justice for Breonna

 Demonstrators calling for prosecution of police officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor resumed their protest Wednesday after prosecutors announced a..
USATODAY.com
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election [Video]

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square Going Virtual This Year

 It seems 2020 will alter one final tradition before it wraps up, and there will even be a countdown for it -- New York's iconic ball drop for New Year's Eve is..
TMZ.com
Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases [Video]

Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases

[NFA] There's a new state of public health emergency in Wisconsin as cases spike among 18-24 year-old's - in a week where the number of cases reached 7 million across the U.S. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Decision in Breonna Taylor shooting sparks protests around the nation

 A wave of protests around the nation followed a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor: Police officer shot during Louisville protests

 Protesters are on the streets in Louisville, after no officers were charged over Ms Taylor's death.
BBC News

Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor: Police say offficer shot as protests turn violent

 Louisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.A spokesman..
New Zealand Herald

Protesters Hit Philadelphia Streets Following Grand Jury's Decision In Breonna Taylor's Killing [Video]

Protesters Hit Philadelphia Streets Following Grand Jury's Decision In Breonna Taylor's Killing

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:21Published
An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Thousands Across NYC Protest Outcome Of Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Thousands Across NYC Protest Outcome Of Breonna Taylor Case

A large Black Lives Matter protest started around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published

Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms

Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV NewsDenver PostCBC.caBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comIndiaTimes

Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 of 3 officers in fatal Breonna Taylor police shooting

 A Kentucky grand jury has indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three charges of wanton endangerment in the fatal shooting of Breonna...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteBBC NewsIndiaTimesNYTimes.com

