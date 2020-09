You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees suffer ugly loss to Blue Jays in Buffalo The Yankees were outhit 16-4 and made four errors as Tanaka dropped to 3-3 in his final start before the playoffs begin.

Newsday 2 hours ago



Rookie Alejandro Kirk Has HR, 4 Hits, Jays Beat Yankees 11-5 BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Alejandro Kirk became the first catcher 21 or younger since Johnny Bench with at least four hits that included two for extra bases,...

CBS 2 2 days ago



Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Four takeaways as New York moves back into second place with blowout win The Yankees scored 20 runs for the first time in five years

CBS Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this