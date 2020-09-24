|
Thousands line up to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lie in repose outside Supreme Court
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose Wednesday outside the Supreme Court. Thousands of people, including Chief Justice John Roberts, paid their respects. Jan Crawford has the latest.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
AP Top Stories September 24Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..
USATODAY.com
Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:50Published
Trump, other mourners to pay respects to Ginsburg during second day of viewing at Supreme CourtDonald Trump to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as he gears up for a bruising battle to confirm the liberal justice's successor.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor protests, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, This Is America: 5 things to know ThursdayLouisville reels from Breonna Taylor decision, an asteroid zips by Earth and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
CBS News
Ginsburg Remembered as Champion of Justice as Struggle Continues Over Her SuccessorLong lines of mourners waited outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects, but President Trump again made clear he would not honor her dying wish that..
NYTimes.com
John Roberts Chief Justice US Supreme Court
Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgChief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News
‘A Titan of Justice’: Leaders React to Ginsburg’s Death“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said.
NYTimes.com
Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Jan Crawford American journalist and lawyer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. More than 100 former clerks greeted her casket when it arrived and thousands are expected to..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewellJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be..
CBS News
2 women emerge as top contenders to succeed Justice GinsburgThe Supreme Court's nomination battle could come to an end soon. So far, two women are emerging as top contenders. Jan Crawford takes a look.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this