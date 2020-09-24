Global  
 

Thousands line up to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lie in repose outside Supreme Court

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose Wednesday outside the Supreme Court. Thousands of people, including Chief Justice John Roberts, paid their respects. Jan Crawford has the latest.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Eye On The Day 9/23

Eye On The Day 9/23 01:26

 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and Thursday, coronavirus has claimed 200,000+ lives in the U.S., and NASA shares plans to land the first woman, and first man since 1972, on the moon by 2024.

AP Top Stories September 24

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..
Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court [Video]

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

Trump, other mourners to pay respects to Ginsburg during second day of viewing at Supreme Court

 Donald Trump to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as he gears up for a bruising battle to confirm the liberal justice's successor.
Breonna Taylor protests, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, This Is America: 5 things to know Thursday

 Louisville reels from Breonna Taylor decision, an asteroid zips by Earth and more things to start your Thursday morning.
Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court' [Video]

Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'

Donald Trump predicted the 2020 presidential election "will end up in theSupreme Court", and suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing sostrongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgbefore the nation votes on November 3.

Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"

 President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
Ginsburg Remembered as Champion of Justice as Struggle Continues Over Her Successor

 Long lines of mourners waited outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects, but President Trump again made clear he would not honor her dying wish that..
Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court [Video]

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

[NFA] Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Freddie Joyner has more

Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
‘A Titan of Justice’: Leaders React to Ginsburg’s Death

 “Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said.
Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment' [Video]

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services. Nominated by former President George W.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. More than 100 former clerks greeted her casket when it arrived and thousands are expected to..
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewell

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be..
2 women emerge as top contenders to succeed Justice Ginsburg

 The Supreme Court's nomination battle could come to an end soon. So far, two women are emerging as top contenders. Jan Crawford takes a look.
