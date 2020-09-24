Trudeau: Climate change remains greatest challenge

Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his country's continued dedication to combating climate change at the United Nations. Trudeau stressed the need to not forget about climate change as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sept. 24)
Climate change activists gather in New Delhi, India as part of the Fridays for the Future movement.
The protest was held right outside the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change building in the Jor Bagh area of the city.