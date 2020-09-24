Global  
 

Trudeau: Climate change remains greatest challenge

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his country's continued dedication to combating climate change at the United Nations. Trudeau stressed the need to not forget about climate change as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sept. 24)
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Climate change activists gather in New Delhi

Climate change activists gather in New Delhi 13:39

 Climate change activists gather in New Delhi, India as part of the Fridays for the Future movement. The protest was held right outside the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change building in the Jor Bagh area of the city.

