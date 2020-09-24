Trudeau: Climate change remains greatest challenge

San Jose Volunteers Become Early Climate Action Warriors in New State Initiative



California is looking to recruit a new generation of climate change warriors and San Jose is the first to join the fight. Len Ramirez reports. (9-25-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:53 Published 1 day ago

Survey: More People In MN, WI Want To See Stories On Climate Change



A new survey shows more people in Minnesota and Wisconsin want to see stories on Climate Change. The news team discusses. (3:40)WCCO Mid-Morning - Sept. 25, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:39 Published 2 days ago