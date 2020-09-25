Global  
 

Mariah Carey opens up

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Preview: The superstar singer-songwriter talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about her childhood struggles, her new book, and her devoted fan base
 Mariah Carey has claimed her older sister drugged her and tried to "sell her out" to a pimp when she was just 12 years old.

Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.

 Where does one begin when talking about Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping icon Mariah Carey? Her new memoir is a key place to start.
A fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

 This week's "Sunday Morning" hosted by Jane Pauley, takes us to Tuscany, with stories on all things Italian – art and design, traditions and culture, fashion,
 Hosted by Jane Pauley. "Sunday Morning" remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with reports by Erin Moriarty and Rita Braver.
 "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley previews some of the most eagerly-awaited new releases this fall.
 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg, a towering figure on the Supreme Court, died Friday, September 18 at age 87.
Mariah Carey believes that her twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon "help her heal" from heartbreaks.

An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her 'Fantasy' and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel

