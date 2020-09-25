Global  
 

Gov. reopening Florida's economy despite spread

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state's economy despite the spread of the coronavirus. (Sept. 25)
 
Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants [Video]

Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants

Republican FL Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lifting of the restrictions on Friday.

Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity [Video]

Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

From St. Petersburg, DeSantis said that restaurants and other businesses may operate immediately at full capacity.

U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

 "We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized for alleged self-harm threats

 Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is under psychiatric evaluation at a Florida hospital after his wife told police he was abusive, armed and possibly..
Watch ULA’s most powerful rocket launch a classified spy satellite

 Just before midnight on Tuesday, the United Launch Alliance is set to launch its most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, lofting a classified spy..
West Nile virus found in people in 2 Florida counties, prompting health advisory to take precautions against mosquitoes

 Florida health officials advised residents of two counties to take precautions against mosquitoes after West Nile virus was confirmed in people.
Former Trump campaign chief threatens to self-harm

 President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign..
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida In 'Good Shape' For Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida In 'Good Shape' For Labor Day Weekend

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expects people to be better behaved in preventing the spread of the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend than they were on Memorial Day. Katie Johnston reports.

