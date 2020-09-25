|
Gov. reopening Florida's economy despite spread
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state's economy despite the spread of the coronavirus. (Sept. 25)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida
Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46Published
U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions"We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtPresident Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized for alleged self-harm threatsFormer Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is under psychiatric evaluation at a Florida hospital after his wife told police he was abusive, armed and possibly..
CBS News
Watch ULA’s most powerful rocket launch a classified spy satelliteJust before midnight on Tuesday, the United Launch Alliance is set to launch its most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, lofting a classified spy..
The Verge
West Nile virus found in people in 2 Florida counties, prompting health advisory to take precautions against mosquitoesFlorida health officials advised residents of two counties to take precautions against mosquitoes after West Nile virus was confirmed in people.
USATODAY.com
Former Trump campaign chief threatens to self-harmPresident Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this