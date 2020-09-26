|
President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump will be announcing his pick for the Supreme Court this weekend and CBS News has learned Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the expected nominee. If nominated and confirmed, Barrett will fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Weijia Jiang and Jan Crawford join CBSN to discuss the latest news, and Notre Dame University professor Carter Snead discusses the eventual Supreme Court nomination.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader GinsburgCBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
CBS News
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme CourtPresident Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
USATODAY.com
5 things you need to know about Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's likely Supreme Court nomineeAmy Coney Barrett, an Indiana law professor and appeals court judge, is the favorite to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
Justice Dept. Aids Trump’s False Narrative on VotingIn a series of unusual moves, the Justice Department has helped stoke skepticism about mail-in voting.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. CapitolRuth Bader Ginsburg's life was celebrated Friday at the U.S. Capitol. It was an unprecedented tribute that affirmed her place in the nation's history, as..
CBS News
University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States
What Amy Coney Barrett said about filling a Supreme Court seat in an election yearIn an interview with CBSN in 2016, when she was a law professor at Notre Dame, Amy Coney Barrett talked about the political battles over filing a Supreme Court..
CBS News
Notre Dame game at Wake Forest called off due to COVID-19 health concernsNo. 7 Notre Dame was set to play at Wake Forest in its first ACC road game, but the matchup has been postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns.
USATODAY.com
Winners and losers from Week 3 in college football are led by Central Florida, ClemsonCentral Florida and Notre Dame are the big winners and the Sun Belt one of the big losers from Week 3 of the college football season.
USATODAY.com
Notre-Dame's crypt reopens after 18 months with Victor Hugo exhibition
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:14Published
Jan Crawford American journalist and lawyer
Thousands line up to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lie in repose outside Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose Wednesday outside the Supreme Court. Thousands of people, including Chief Justice John Roberts, paid their respects...
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. More than 100 former clerks greeted her casket when it arrived and thousands are expected to..
CBS News
Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgChief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News
Weijia Jiang American television journalist
Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of powerWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump would accept the results of a fair election, but Mr. Trump did not say that, fueling concerns..
CBS News
Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this