President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump will be announcing his pick for the Supreme Court this weekend and CBS News has learned Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the expected nominee. If nominated and confirmed, Barrett will fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Weijia Jiang and Jan Crawford join CBSN to discuss the latest news, and Notre Dame University professor Carter Snead discusses the eventual Supreme Court nomination. 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
CBS News: President Trump Intends To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Supreme Court Seat

CBS News: President Trump Intends To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Supreme Court Seat

 While it's possible President Trump might change his mind, sources said at this point Barrett is expected to be announced as his nominee on Saturday at 4 p.m. Chicago time.

Amy Coney Barrett

Donald Trump

Supreme Court of the United States

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

University of Notre Dame

Jan Crawford

Weijia Jiang

