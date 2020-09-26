Global  
 

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants, concerning some health experts. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court 02:03

 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the nation's highest court.

Who are Trump's potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's..
CBS News

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
CBS News

Watch live: President Trump to announce his Supreme Court pick

 President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Evening News, September 25, 2020

 President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Hundreds of cans of Spaghetti-O's sent to mom and daughter with..
CBS News

Florida lifts all coronavirus restaurant restrictions statewide

 "There will not be limitations," Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday.
CBS News
Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published

U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictions

 There are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warns

 Texas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

 The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
USATODAY.com

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:12Published
CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:49Published
President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

