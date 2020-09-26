|
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants, concerning some health experts. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
