U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
"We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases 01:45

 The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News

Florida lifts all coronavirus restaurant restrictions statewide

 "There will not be limitations," Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday.
CBS News
Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity [Video]

Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News

U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictions

 There are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warns

 Texas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases [Video]

Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases

[NFA] There's a new state of public health emergency in Wisconsin as cases spike among 18-24 year-old's - in a week where the number of cases reaches 7 million across the U.S. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Coronavirus: India's Covid tally past 54 lakh with over 86 lakh cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus: India's Covid tally past 54 lakh with over 86 lakh cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia

India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the Covid tally past 54 lakhs. 86,961 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with the total cases of 54,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
U.S. Reaches 6.8 Million COVID-19 Cases [Video]

U.S. Reaches 6.8 Million COVID-19 Cases

States that suffered the most are recovering, but infections are still rising in others. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

 "We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News Also reported by •cbs4.combizjournals

Governor Ron DeSantis Pushes Back At ‘Draconian’ University Policies

 Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks students who attend Florida’s 12 state universities should be able to socialize without worrying about getting thrown out of school.
cbs4.com


