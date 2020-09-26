|
Ukraine military plane crash kills 26, with 1 survivor
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Searchers combing the area where a Ukrainian military aircraft crashed found two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 26. One person survived.
|
|
